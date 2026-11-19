19 November 2026 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An information session on the grant competition announced for “Grant Funding for Projects in the Cultural Sector” has been held at the Centre for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries, organised by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The session aimed to provide legal entities interested in participating in the competition with detailed information about its terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, application procedures and the preparation of project proposals.

Participants were briefed on the competition's priority areas, the electronic submission of applications, required documentation, project evaluation criteria and other organisational matters.

The session also provided an opportunity for participants to ask questions and receive detailed explanations of important aspects to consider when preparing and submitting their applications.

Applications for the grant competition will be accepted until November 26.