19 November 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Ensuring equal access to sports for everyone, regardless of physical or intellectual abilities, is one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan's national sports policy.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the European Badminton Tournament held in Baku as part of the Special Olympics programme.

The minister noted that President Ilham Aliyev consistently demonstrates special attention and support for sports and inclusive initiatives.

"Thanks to this support, the Special Olympics movement is successfully developing in Azerbaijan," Gayibov said.

He also highlighted the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes on the international stage in recent years, as well as the various sporting festivals and training camps hosted by the country.

"In recent years, we have witnessed our athletes achieve success at international competitions, while Azerbaijan has hosted various festivals and training camps. Today, we are also witnessing badminton competitions for the European and Eurasian regions being held in Azerbaijan, with 18 countries taking part," the minister noted.

Gayibov emphasised that the current year had been successful for Azerbaijan and Baku in terms of sporting events.

"Various European and world championships have been held in our country this year. Hosting an inclusive competition of this kind is another achievement for Azerbaijani sports," he added.

The European Badminton Tournament is taking place at the sports hall of Azerbaijan Technical University and will run until November 21. Athletes representing 18 countries are competing in the event.

The international tournament aims to expand competitive opportunities for athletes within the Special Olympics movement, enhance their sporting experience and promote greater inclusion in sports.