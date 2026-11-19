19 November 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A new issue of “IRS-Heritage” magazine, dedicated to promoting Azerbaijan's rich history, culture and national heritage among international readers, has been published.

In his editorial titled “The Contract of the Century: The Starting Point of Modern Azerbaijan,” Editor-in-Chief Musa Marjanli highlights the historic significance of the Contract of the Century in strengthening Azerbaijan's economic development and international standing following the restoration of independence.

The editorial also explores the 290th anniversary of the Mughan Congress, the role of Nader Shah Afshar in the history of Azerbaijan and the wider region, and the complex early stages of the development of national journalism.

The latest issue features articles covering Azerbaijan's energy policy and geopolitical position, historical figures, the history of national journalism, archaeological heritage, visual arts, and Baku's architectural and cultural landscape.

In his article, “Azerbaijan's Role as a Major Global Actor in Energy and Eurasian Geoeconomics,” Peter Marko Tase, the US regional representative of the International Eurasia Press Fund, examines Azerbaijan's position in international energy markets, its contribution to European energy security, the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor and ongoing green energy initiatives.

Doctor of Philosophy in History Nigar Gozalova explores the state-building activities, military and diplomatic strategies, and political developments associated with Nader Shah Afshar in her article, “Nader Shah Afshar as a Phenomenon of Azerbaijan's 18th-Century Military and Political Tradition.”

In “The Challenges of Early Azerbaijani Journalism,” Doctor of Historical Sciences Maleyka Huseyn examines the formation of the national press, restrictions imposed by Tsarist censorship, and the educational activities of Hasan bey Zardabi and his newspaper Akinchi.

Doctor of Philosophy in History Afat Rustambeyova presents a gold artefact discovered in Shahtakhti, Nakhchivan, in her article “A Gold Ornament from Shahtakhti (Middle Bronze Age).” Decorated with solar and zoomorphic motifs, the artefact is examined in terms of its archaeological and cultural significance.

Another archaeological contribution comes from Doctor of Philosophy in History Mahfuza Zeynalova, whose article “Mollaisagli: A Place Where the Earth Preserves Memory” explores the ancient settlement in the Ismayilli district. The article examines archaeological remains, including settlement structures, pottery, bronze ornaments and terracotta artefacts discovered at the site.

The magazine also features an article on Azerbaijan's tapestry art. In “Tapestry Art in Azerbaijan: A Journey from Tradition to Modernity,” Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Gulara Salayeva traces the connection between tapestry and traditional carpet weaving, highlighting the development of the art form since the 1960s.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Gulrana Gajar dedicates her article, “Artist, Citizen, Patriot,” to renowned Azerbaijani artist Elmira Shahtakhtinskaya. The piece examines the artist's role in expressing national and cultural identity and her contribution to Azerbaijani visual arts.

Meanwhile, Faig Nasibov explores one of Baku's iconic architectural landmarks in his article “Mirvari Café – The Pearl of Baku Boulevard.” The contribution examines the café's history, architectural features and place in the capital's urban landscape.

The latest issue of IRS-Heritage was prepared with the support of the Cultural Heritage Research Centre at Baku State University.

The magazine continues to serve as a platform for introducing Azerbaijan's history, cultural achievements and national heritage to international audiences.