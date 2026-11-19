19 November 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are preparing to launch a unified electricity market aimed at facilitating cross-border power trading and improving the use of available generation capacity across Central Asia.

The Energy Coordination and Dispatch Centre has announced the selection of a company that will develop the trading platform and manage its operations during the initial phase.

The project is being implemented with support from the World Bank.

The electricity market will operate on a day-ahead trading basis, allowing participants to agree in advance on electricity supplies for specific hours of the following day.

Under the proposed mechanism, countries will be able to purchase electricity from neighbouring states with available generation capacity when facing domestic shortages. For example, Uzbekistan could import electricity from a neighbouring country with surplus capacity during periods of high demand.

The system will also enable Uzbekistan to sell excess electricity to other participating countries, creating opportunities for more efficient allocation of regional energy resources.

Preparatory work is initially scheduled to begin in May 2027. The development and commissioning of the system are expected to take approximately 18 months.

Following its launch, the selected company will manage electricity trading operations for an additional two years.

If the proposed schedule is maintained, the first transactions could take place in late 2028 or early 2029.