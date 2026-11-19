19 November 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

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Estonia’s parliament has adopted a resolution proposing that the government close the country’s border with Russia.

The document was supported by 37 MPs, while two voted against and one abstained, according to the transcript of the Riigikogu session.

"Draft Resolution No. 1012 has been adopted," Deputy Speaker Toomas Kivimägi announced following the final vote.

The initiative was submitted by the parliamentary faction of the Isamaa party. It proposes closing the temporary control line between Estonia and Russia, as it is referred to in Estonian legislation.

The resolution is a recommendation to the government rather than a decision to immediately suspend border crossings.

According to Valdo Randpere, a member of the Constitutional Committee, the Cabinet of Ministers is expected to discuss the issue on Friday, November 20.

The authors of the initiative argue that keeping the border open poses a direct threat to Estonia’s constitutional order and internal security.

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images