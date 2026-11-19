19 November 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The 73rd meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) has been held in Strasbourg, France.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Takhmina Taghi-zade, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The agenda included approval of the report on CAHAMA's 72nd meeting, preparations for the March 2027 elections of the committee's Chair and Vice-Chair, the activities of its Secretariat, and current issues related to cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

One of the main topics of discussion was preparations for the upcoming meetings of WADA's Executive Committee and Foundation Board, scheduled to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, on November 24-26.

Representatives of European countries exchanged views on issues included on the agenda of the forthcoming meetings and discussed ways to establish a coordinated European position on global anti-doping policy.

The meeting also featured presentations by relevant advisory groups and experts under the Council of Europe's Anti-Doping Convention. Participants discussed the OneVoice initiative and matters related to the implementation of CAHAMA's mandate.

During the open session, CAHAMA observers and participants exchanged views on key issues in the field of anti-doping.