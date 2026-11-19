19 November 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

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A delegation from Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has visited Azerbaijan to exchange experience on post-war reconstruction, the reintegration of internally displaced persons and the restoration of social infrastructure.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev announced the visit in a post on X, describing it as another step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

According to the ambassador, the Ukrainian delegation travelled to Baku this week to learn about Azerbaijan's experience in supporting refugees and internally displaced persons, rebuilding conflict-affected territories and restoring essential social infrastructure.

As part of the visit, Ukrainian lawmakers held meetings at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, where they met with Alibaba Maharramzade, Chairman of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Ukraine Interparliamentary Relations, and other members of parliament.

The delegation also met with Rovshan Rzayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Discussions focused on social protection mechanisms, employment opportunities and the reintegration of displaced populations, as well as the exchange of practical experience in addressing the consequences of armed conflict.

"During the meetings, the Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support provided to Kiev. The parties discussed in detail the issues of social protection of internally displaced persons, employment and reintegration of the population. Special attention was paid to the exchange of practical experience that could be useful for both Ukraine and Azerbaijan," Husyev wrote.

The ambassador emphasized that the visit contributed to the development of bilateral parliamentary dialogue and opened further opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, particularly in reconstruction and social rehabilitation.