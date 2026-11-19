President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Vietnam on official visit
On November 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on an official visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Minister of Justice of Vietnam Hoang Thanh Tung and other officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!