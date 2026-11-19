19 November 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia are deepening their energy ties, focusing on system stability and cooperation in regional projects. This growing partnership reflects the friendly and strategic relationship between the two countries and their shared goal of expanding clean and reliable energy connections in the region.

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, shared news of recent discussions with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili. Speaking on his social media, Shahbazov reported that they had a constructive exchange about their energy cooperation agenda. They talked about ensuring their energy systems operate smoothly and advancing joint regional projects that benefit both nations.

The energy trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia is already substantial. According to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee, in the first eight months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported over 202 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to Georgia, valued at around 12 million US dollars. During the same period, imports from Georgia stood at nearly 67 million kWh worth over 4 million dollars. Overall, Azerbaijan’s electricity exports to Russia, Georgia, and Iran reached 319 million kWh, worth about 16.6 million dollars, though this was a noticeable drop compared to last year in both volume and value. Meanwhile, imports from these countries increased significantly, showing a growing regional energy exchange.

Beyond bilateral talks, a major breakthrough came last week during COP31 in Antalya, where Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria signed a strategic partnership agreement focused on clean energy and regional energy interconnectivity. The "Strategic Partnership Agreement on Clean Energy" aims to develop cross-border transmission and trade of electricity generated from renewable sources. The countries committed to creating technical, commercial, and regulatory frameworks for secure, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity flows between their grids. The agreement goes beyond just electricity. It also includes plans to enhance communications and data transfer via fiber-optic cables to support energy services. Ultimately, this serves to strengthen regional energy security, increase clean energy trade, diversify energy sources, and build a lasting strategic partnership among the four nations.

This initiative will allow Azerbaijan to expand its renewable energy exports to Turkish and European markets, reinforcing the energy security of all partner countries. Importantly, it also strengthens Azerbaijan’s ambition to become a critical regional energy hub.

Work on this green energy corridor actually started back in 2024. By April 2025, the four countries had signed a memorandum of cooperation on this project, and technical planning moved forward steadily throughout 2026. The Turkish Energy Minister described the corridor as the 'electricity version of TANAP" (Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline), highlighting its potential importance for regional energy infrastructure.

At the ninth European Political Community Summit in Dublin, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed that renewable energy cooperation is now a national priority for Azerbaijan. He praised the agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria on exporting renewable energy to European markets, calling it a major step forward.

At the same time as Minister Kvrivishvili’s visit, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also met with Azerbaijani officials. He emphasized energy supply as a key area of collaboration between Germany and Azerbaijan. Wadephul described Azerbaijan as an "indispensable pillar" of Europe’s energy economy and expressed his desire to expand this successful partnership further. He highlighted the importance of quickly establishing an economic council to oversee and boost cooperation.

The strengthened energy cooperation benefits both Azerbaijan and Georgia in many ways. Recently, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia plans to stop importing electricity from Azerbaijan via intermediaries, aiming to save millions of Georgian lari annually. By cutting intermediaries, Georgia seeks to streamline costs and improve the efficiency of its energy imports.

Moreover, Azerbaijan has the potential to export electricity to Europe through Georgia, turning the country into a vital transit route. This development can create new economic opportunities and deepen regional energy ties.

Looking ahead, it is clear that the energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia is part of a broader regional vision. Azerbaijan’s rich renewable energy resources, including vast wind and solar potentials, give the country a solid foundation to become a leading green energy supplier in the region. Joint efforts with neighboring countries will be essential to build the necessary infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and financial mechanisms to make this vision a reality.

This collaborative model also shows how regional energy cooperation can go beyond politics and meet practical challenges of energy diversification, sustainability, and security. As the world shifts away from fossil fuels, countries linked through projects like this green energy corridor will be better positioned to meet growing energy demands while reducing their environmental footprints. In summary, the enhanced energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia marks an important step toward a more interconnected, sustainable, and secure energy future for the entire region. This ongoing cooperation demonstrates how shared goals and trust between countries can open new doors for economic development and environmental responsibility.