19 November 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has launched a new reporting system allowing referees and players to anonymously report attempts to manipulate matches and other violations that threaten the integrity of football competitions.

The system was developed in partnership with US-based company RealResponse and is available to players and match officials participating in all FIFA-organised tournaments.

Users can report suspected violations directly to FIFA's integrity department through email, SMS or a dedicated online form on the system's website. The platform is designed to ensure the anonymity of those submitting reports.

Players and referees will be informed about the new system during organisational meetings held ahead of competitions. They will also receive informational materials, while special posters featuring QR codes will provide direct access to the reporting platform.

Liam Rich, FIFA's Head of Integrity, said the new channel would give players and match officials a direct, secure and anonymous way to report potential violations.

The system will also allow users to report cases of online abuse, harassment and threats directed at footballers through social media. Such reports will be handled by FIFA's relevant service responsible for protecting competition participants from online abuse.

Under FIFA's existing regulations, players, referees, club representatives and other officials are required to immediately report any attempts to influence match results, as well as offers or information related to match-fixing.

FIFA has previously used a secure online portal for this purpose. The new platform, developed in cooperation with RealResponse, will provide players and referees with an additional channel for reporting suspected violations and helping safeguard the integrity of football.