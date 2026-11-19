Azerbaijan's aluminum exports surge 41% as production expands by over 50%
Azerbaijan's exports of aluminum and aluminum products increased by 41% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching $219.61 million, supported by higher export volumes, rising average export values and a significant expansion in domestic production. During the corresponding period of 2025, aluminum exports totaled...
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