19 November 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's exports of aluminum and aluminum products increased by 41% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching $219.61 million, supported by higher export volumes, rising average export values and a significant expansion in domestic production. During the corresponding period of 2025, aluminum exports totaled...

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