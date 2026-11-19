19 November 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A week of intensive diplomatic contacts involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States and European leaders has once again brought the prospects for ending the war into focus. However, despite several high-level meetings and renewed discussions about possible areas of agreement, the latest round of negotiations has yet to produce a breakthrough on the key political and security issues separating Moscow and Kyiv.

At the beginning, trilateral talks were held between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10-11, 2026. The Ukrainian delegation was led by the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, the Russian delegation was led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke on behalf of the United States. It was the first such format involving three parties in a long time. The main agreement was that the parties agreed to prepare a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in the format of "1000 to 1000" or "1500 to 1500", which may take place in the next 2-3 weeks. The future system of European security was also one of the key topics of discussion. American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed these issues separately with European representatives. American representative Jared Kushner called the potential agreement the largest humanitarian release of prisoners during the war. At the same time, the territorial issue remained unresolved.

On November 12, 2026, American envoys Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow for a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin, where they discussed the outcome of the talks and future contacts. Then the US representatives went to Dublin for the summit of the European Political Community, where they met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders. One of the main results was the statement that European representatives should take a direct part in the next round of negotiations. Zelensky stressed that Europe should have a full voice at the negotiating table, and not just receive information about what is happening. The European leaders, in turn, welcomed this prospect, while emphasizing the need to comply with international law. It is worth noting that Moscow has not yet officially confirmed its consent to the full participation of the Europeans.

Speaking to AzerNEWS, military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko said he saw little evidence that the recent meetings had changed the overall dynamics of the negotiating process. In his assessment, diplomatic contacts have remained largely stagnant, as the positions presented by Moscow continue to differ substantially from what Kyiv considers acceptable.

According to Kovalenko, the discussions in Abu Dhabi did not generate significant momentum towards a political settlement. He pointed to Moscow's broader security demands, including its position on NATO's military presence and the alliance's pre-1997 configuration, as issues that further complicate the search for common ground. From this perspective, the central difficulty is not the absence of diplomatic channels but the considerable gap between the conditions proposed by the parties.

Despite the limited progress on political issues, the Abu Dhabi meetings produced one potentially significant humanitarian development: an agreement to prepare a large-scale prisoner exchange, reportedly involving between 1,000 and 1,500 people on each side. The expert considers this the most concrete positive outcome of the latest diplomatic contacts. He noted that negotiations involving a third party, particularly the United States, could create additional opportunities to advance prisoner exchanges that have faced difficulties in direct bilateral discussions.

"Washington's participation provides an additional channel through which humanitarian arrangements can be discussed and facilitated," the expert emphasized. He views the proposed exchange not as evidence of a breakthrough in the broader peace process, but as a practical result that could bring tangible benefits to those affected by the conflict.

Another important development was the discussion about involving European representatives more directly in the next round of negotiations. The issue gained prominence during the meetings between US representatives, Zelenskyy and European leaders in Dublin.

Beyond Europe and the United States, Kovalenko believes that other international players could eventually become involved in the diplomatic process. In particular, he highlighted China and India as countries with the potential to influence Moscow's calculations.

According to the analyst, Russia's economic, political and technological ties with several major international partners could give those countries additional leverage in discussions about a possible settlement. At the same time, their own relations with the United States and the European Union could create an additional balance of interests.

China, in particular, could potentially assume a more prominent diplomatic role, while India could also contribute to broader international efforts. However, their participation would depend on their respective foreign policy priorities and willingness to become directly involved in negotiations.

Kovalenko also raised the question of whether Abu Dhabi should remain the main venue for future meetings. He mentioned Istanbul and Ankara as possible venues, pointing to Türkiye's established diplomatic role and its experience in facilitating contacts between Moscow and Kyiv.

The analyst also suggested that Azerbaijan could potentially be considered as a host for future negotiations. He noted that Baku had previously been discussed as a possible location for diplomatic contacts between Ukraine and Russia and argued that the country could offer an alternative setting for dialogue. He also referred to Shusha as a possible symbolic location for such meetings.