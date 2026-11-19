19 November 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler has announced that Türkiye plans to deliver 100 domestically developed KAAN fifth-generation fighter jets to its Air Force by the end of 2035, with the first 20 aircraft scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2030.

Güler made the announcement while answering questions from lawmakers at the Turkish Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee, where he also addressed defence spending, military procurement programmes, regional security cooperation and the country's defence industry priorities.

Speaking about defence expenditure, Güler said the growing threat posed by aerial and missile attacks, as well as the proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), had increased the need for powerful, multilayered and integrated air defence systems.

He pointed particularly to Iran's indiscriminate attacks as evidence of the changing security environment.

"In response to these developments, we are prioritising the acceleration of key projects such as Steel Dome, our national combat aircraft, drones and unmanned systems. We are also focusing on strengthening our air defence capabilities, protecting critical facilities and infrastructure, modernising existing systems and developing comprehensive measures against next-generation threats," the minister said.

Güler stressed that allocating dedicated funding for 2026, 2027 and 2028 was particularly important for expanding the Turkish defence industry's mass-production capacity and rapidly incorporating urgently needed systems into the military inventory.

The minister also outlined government initiatives aimed at improving the social and employment-related rights of veterans and families of fallen military personnel.

He said the Defence Ministry was continuing its work in coordination with the Ministry of Family and Social Services to address challenges faced by veterans, disabled military personnel and their families, improve their living standards and expand their social benefits.

Güler noted that significant progress had been made following the adoption of relevant legislation by the Turkish Parliament in August.

Under the proposed 2027 central government budget, allocations totalling 30.025 billion Turkish liras are envisaged for programmes supporting families of fallen soldiers and veterans across all public institutions.

Addressing the C-130 military transport aircraft crash, Güler said the investigation and assessment of its findings had reached their final stage.

He explained that additional components had been identified for examination at the request of the aircraft's original manufacturer, US-based Lockheed Martin.

The minister noted that C-130 aircraft continued to be widely operated by numerous countries around the world.

"We will inform the public after the company completes its examination," Güler said.

Güler also provided details about the defence agreement involving Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, describing it as a framework for institutionalising existing defence cooperation and strengthening coordination among the three countries.

He said Ankara wanted to establish mechanisms for consultation before crises escalated, rather than waiting until a crisis emerged to bring relevant countries together.

"Given our strong historical ties with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, we have signed an agreement to place our existing defence cooperation on a permanent and institutional footing, particularly to manage the impact of crises in the Middle East and surrounding regions on our country," he said.

According to Güler, the agreement is intended to facilitate the assessment of common security risks, improve interoperability through joint training and military exercises, and enable rapid consultations during emergencies.

The minister emphasised that the arrangement was exclusively defensive and did not target any country.

He said the agreement provided a framework for regular consultations and coordination in defence matters, as well as addressing security requirements based on mutual support.

Güler clarified that the envisaged mutual assistance did not mean the automatic or immediate deployment of combat forces in response to a threat.

"Under the agreement, the party subjected to an attack is expected to determine the nature of the assistance it requires and submit a request accordingly. The type and scope of any support will be assessed in light of the scale and nature of the threat, the needs of the country concerned and the national assessments of the parties," he said.

He added that Türkiye's rights and obligations arising from its NATO membership were explicitly preserved under Article 12 of the agreement.

Commenting on developments concerning Cyprus, Güler said Türkiye would continue taking the necessary military and political measures against any initiatives that could undermine the island's delicate security balance, violate the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots or threaten their security.

He also provided figures on the Turkish Navy's activities in the surrounding maritime areas.

Since the beginning of 2026, Turkish support vessels have escorted and provided protection for 22 scientific research operations, involving a total of 234 naval and aerial platforms.

Meanwhile, Turkish naval units are currently providing escort and protection for six drilling operations.

Güler added that Türkiye had issued 1,156 NAVTEX navigational warnings since the beginning of the year.

Providing details about the delivery schedule for Türkiye's domestically developed KAAN fighter jet, Güler confirmed that the programme envisaged the delivery of 20 aircraft to the Turkish Air Force by the end of 2030, with the total expected to reach 100 by the end of 2035.

He said Türkiye was pursuing a balanced approach to maintaining its air power during the transition to domestically developed military aviation capabilities while protecting its strategic relationships.

"While strengthening our national capabilities through KAAN, we are managing the transition period in a balanced manner, taking into account the continuity of our air power and our strategic relationships," Güler said.

He explained that procurement efforts involving F-16, F-35, Eurofighter and C-130J aircraft were continuing according to plan to maintain existing air capabilities and meet operational requirements until domestic production reached the necessary levels and volumes.

Regarding the Eurofighter programme, Güler said Türkiye was implementing a contract signed with the United Kingdom last year for the procurement of 20 aircraft, together with associated equipment and ammunition.

A separate technical and logistical support agreement covering the maintenance and operation of the aircraft had also been signed.

He added that Turkish pilots had continued their flight training in the United Kingdom since beginning the programme in August 2026.

The minister also provided an update on the acquisition of 12 C-130J military transport aircraft from the United Kingdom.

According to Güler, Türkiye plans to carry out flight operations, maintenance and repairs using its own resources and technical capabilities once the aircraft enter service.

Training programmes for pilots, flight crews, maintenance personnel and engineers are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

The first two aircraft are expected to be delivered in December 2026.

Güler said negotiations with US authorities were continuing over the delivery of six F-35 fighter jets originally manufactured for Türkiye.

He reiterated Ankara's expectation that Washington would lift sanctions imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), as well as direct and indirect restrictions affecting Türkiye's defence industry.

"As we have stated previously, our expectation is the removal of CAATSA sanctions, which are incompatible with the spirit of our alliance, together with direct or indirect restrictions on our defence industry. We expect the process to produce a positive outcome in line with our alliance relations and mutual interests," he said.

Regarding the F-16 Block 70 procurement programme, Güler said work was continuing in coordination with US stakeholders to advance the process.

He added that further details would be made public once concrete developments emerged.

The defence minister also reported progress in efforts to reopen military hospitals, noting that 454 military doctors were currently serving.

He said monitoring and scanning operations aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure were continuing.

Güler further highlighted investments to improve accommodation facilities for military personnel.

A total of 502 lightweight steel modular barracks had been completed, while construction work on another 1,513 units was ongoing.

Following the minister's responses, Planning and Budget Committee Chairman Mehmet Muş presented the 2027 budget proposal for the Ministry of National Defence and its affiliated institutions.

The proposal was subsequently approved by the committee following a vote.

Muş then adjourned the committee session, scheduling its next meeting for 11:00 a.m. on November 19.