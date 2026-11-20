Armenia changes birthplace designation in passports of Karabakh-born citizens
Armenia has begun listing Azerbaijan as the place of birth in new biometric passports issued to Armenian citizens born in Karabakh.
The Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said the decision is based on international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and ISO 3166.
According to the ministry, previous birthplace entries in Armenian passports had repeatedly caused problems for holders when crossing international borders.
The new procedure is intended to address these issues and bring Armenian identity documents into compliance with international requirements.
The Migration and Citizenship Service also reported that it had previously received numerous inquiries from border control authorities in various countries regarding birthplace entries in older Armenian passports. According to the agency, the issues raised were resolved where possible through cooperation with foreign partners.
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