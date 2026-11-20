20 November 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In accordance with the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan signed for 2026 between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, expert meeting entitled "Application of Unmanned Systems and Ensuring Readiness of Military Units" was held in Baku.

The meeting discussed unmanned aerial systems currently in service with the armed forces of both countries. The participants also engaged in an extensive exchange of views on the organisation of unmanned forces and technical maintenance arrangements.

Furthermore, discussions focused on the operational capabilities of unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare, and effective means of protection against air defense systems. Questions of common interest were also addressed.

Notably, the expert meeting is of considerable importance in terms of facilitating the exchange of expertise between the two countries in the field of unmanned aerial systems and enhancing military readiness.