19 November 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Thursday that it has received three candidacies for the organization's upcoming presidential election, which will be held in Rabat on March 18, 2027.

The candidates are incumbent president Gianni Infantino, French Football Federation (FFF) head Philippe Diallo, and Japan Football Association (JFA) leader Kozo Tashima.

Infantino's presidency has been marked by many controversies, including complaints about the state of human rights in Qatar, the host of the FIFA World Cup 2022; failed plans to allow private investors to hold a stake in FIFA; and allegations about higher-than-reported personal earnings.