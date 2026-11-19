19 November 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his talks with US President Donald Trump showed their views were close, including on what Putin described as attempts to impose a liberal order on the world.

Talking at a press conference, he questioned whether this amounted to democracy or an effort to monopolize power, calling it a "liberal dictate." Putin added he had no doubt Trump was eager to resolve conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, and to restore bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow.

He also pointed to shared interests in resolving regional conflicts. "Reaching some kind of agreement, even if it is not fully implemented, is better than having no agreement at all," Putin said.