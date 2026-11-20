President Ilham Aliyev visits Memorial to Revolutionary Martyrs in Hanoi [PHOTOS]
On November 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Memorial to Revolutionary Martyrs in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.
A guard of honor was lined up in front of the memorial.
The head of state laid a wreath at the memorial.
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