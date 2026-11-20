20 November 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A Russian national has been indicted by a US federal grand jury on charges of acting as an agent of the Russian government and conducting clandestine surveillance of employees at a Silicon Valley technology and defense company reportedly involved in supplying software to Ukraine.

According to the US Department of Justice, Igor Andreevich D’iu allegedly entered the United States using a falsified American passport before carrying out surveillance operations targeting employees of a company with offices in Palo Alto, California.

Prosecutors allege that D’iu was recruited through Telegram by co-conspirators who provided him with instructions, equipment and financial support to conduct intelligence-gathering activities.

The Justice Department did not identify the targeted company. However, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the firm was Palantir Technologies, a US software company with a significant presence in Palo Alto.

According to investigators, D’iu was instructed to gather information about the company because of its alleged involvement in supplying technology used by Ukraine in its war against Russia.

His handlers reportedly told him that the assignments were being conducted for “the Motherland”.

Alleged surveillance operation began after illegal border crossing

Federal prosecutors said D’iu travelled from Istanbul to Mexico City in June 2026, where his alleged co-conspirators arranged assistance for him to cross the US-Mexico border.

After entering the United States, he was reportedly instructed to purchase laptops, mobile phones, wireless networking equipment and remote-access software to support his activities.

The alleged operation initially focused on gathering information near the company's Palo Alto office.

According to the Justice Department, D’iu was directed to visit a nearby cafe, identify company employees and photograph their laptop screens while they worked.

He was also allegedly instructed to position a laptop at designated locations near the company's premises, allowing his handlers to access the device remotely and attempt to collect information from employees in the vicinity.

Prosecutors further allege that D’iu monitored employees' residences, conducted online searches for their home addresses and posed as a delivery worker as part of his surveillance activities.

Among those allegedly targeted was a senior executive of the company.

Employee followed for nearly 50 kilometres

The investigation also uncovered allegations of physical stalking involving company employees.

In early September, D’iu allegedly followed a female employee in a silver Lexus SUV for nearly 30 miles (approximately 48 kilometres) as she drove from the company's Palo Alto office towards San Francisco.

According to prosecutors, the employee repeatedly attempted to evade the vehicle, including by entering a grocery store parking lot.

The Justice Department said D’iu “allegedly aggressively continued following her, including through U-turns and illegal left turns, and ran a red light to remain behind her vehicle”.

The employee eventually contacted emergency services and was instructed to drive to the San Francisco Police Department's Mission Station.

D’iu reportedly abandoned the pursuit after the employee contacted a police officer.

Investigators also obtained evidence suggesting that he had followed other company employees on previous occasions.

The case forms part of a federal investigation into alleged Russian intelligence activities targeting US technology and defense-related companies.

The Russian embassy was contacted for comment, according to the report.

The allegations against D’iu remain subject to judicial proceedings, and the charges do not constitute a finding of guilt.