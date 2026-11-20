20 November 2026 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan aims to meet 65–70% of its domestic demand for food-grade wheat through local production, with substantial measures being implemented to achieve this target.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seymur Safarli made the remarks at a conference titled “Agronomy and Plant Health: From Science to Practice,” organised with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Services Agency and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Currently, approximately 55% of Azerbaijan's domestic demand for food-grade wheat is met through local production, Safarli said.

He noted that a number of reforms in crop production had been launched under the 2026–2030 State Programme signed by President Ilham Aliyev. The primary objective is to increase both the yield and quality of agricultural products per hectare.

According to the deputy minister, achieving this goal requires improving productivity rather than expanding cultivated land.

“One of the key targets set under the State Programme is to increase wheat yields to 50 centners per hectare,” Safarli said.

To support this objective, 22 districts with greater land potential for wheat cultivation have been selected for agricultural specialisation. Meanwhile, the Agricultural Subsidies Council has developed new subsidy mechanisms to encourage domestic production.

Safarli also highlighted the positive impact of measures implemented in recent years, noting that grain production in Azerbaijan increased by up to 8% this year.