20 November 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan needs to improve its existing legislation and regulatory oversight mechanisms to prevent children from consuming energy drinks, the country's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, has said.

Aliyeva stressed that the growing prevalence of energy drink consumption among children required particular attention.

According to the Ombudsman, monitoring conducted by her office, together with an analysis of international practices, has highlighted the need to strengthen the legal framework and improve existing supervision mechanisms governing energy drink consumption.

She noted that the findings of the research, along with proposals aimed at improving the situation, had been submitted to the relevant government agencies.

In their written responses, the authorities indicated that the issues raised by the Ombudsman's Office would be taken into consideration in their future activities.