20 November 2026 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A musical literary evening celebrating the 120th anniversary of renowned Azerbaijani poet and People's Poet Samad Vurgun has been held in Paris.

The event was jointly organized by the Cultural Centre operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association (ADFA), bringing together poetry and music to celebrate the legacy of one of Azerbaijan's most prominent literary figures.

Opening the event, Isa Mammadov, Acting Director of the Cultural Centre, highlighted Samad Vurgun's outstanding contribution to Azerbaijani literature. He noted that the poet's works celebrate love for the homeland, the beauty of nature and universal human values, while continuing to hold a special place in the hearts and memories of generations.

"We grew up with his poems. His works accompanied us throughout our childhood and continue to live in the hearts and memories of every Azerbaijani," Mammadov said.

The evening was then opened by Alain Tremolier, an admirer of Azerbaijani culture and music, who recited Vurgun's poem Poet, How Quickly You Have Grown Old! He also delivered a presentation on the poet's life, literary career, legacy and place in Azerbaijani culture.

The audience learned that Samad Vurgun published his first collection of poems in 1930. In 1935, he wrote Leyla, a poem dedicated to Leyla Mammadbeyova, Azerbaijan's first female pilot. Vurgun was also widely recognized for his literary translation work.

During the Second World War, the poet wrote numerous poems for children. His verse dramas Vagif and Farhad and Shirin earned him the State Prize in 1941 and 1942, respectively.

His former residence in Baku, now a house museum, continues to preserve and promote his life, literary achievements and cultural legacy.

The musical programme featured performances by young Azerbaijani musicians Agharahim Guliyev (flute) and Eldaniz Alakbarzade (piano), who performed three pieces from the renowned Six Pieces collection composed by Fikrat Amirov for flute and piano.

In addition to Azerbaijani compositions, the programme included works by French composers carefully selected to complement the emotional atmosphere of Samad Vurgun's poetry.

The combination of music and literature offered guests an opportunity to experience the richness of the poet's literary world and the enduring emotional power of his work, while highlighting the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.