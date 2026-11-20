20 November 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan hosted a familiarization visit for representatives of the tourism industries of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan from November 15 to 20, organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB).

According to the State Tourism Agency, the visit brought together 15 participants, with five representatives from each country. Its main objectives were to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential, showcase the country's tourism infrastructure and historical and cultural heritage, and expand tourism cooperation with Central Asian countries.

The programme covered Baku, Aghdam, Shusha and Khankendi, giving participants an opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's diverse tourism destinations and learn about the historical and cultural heritage of the Karabakh region.

In Baku, the delegation visited some of the country's major tourist attractions, including the Seaside National Park, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Old City (Icherisheher) and the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Participants also attended a tourism exhibition organized as part of the closing ceremony of the event marking Shusha's designation as the 2026 Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

At the exhibition, they explored tourism products offered by ECO member states and took part in the event's cultural and concert programme.

On November 20, B2B meetings were held in Baku between representatives of Central Asian tourism companies and Azerbaijani tour operators and hotel businesses.

The discussions focused on establishing new business contacts, exchanging industry expertise and exploring opportunities for cooperation in developing tourism products and travel packages.

The familiarization visit forms part of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board's broader efforts to strengthen the country's visibility in Central Asian tourism markets, expand business ties with international tourism industry representatives and promote Azerbaijan's diverse tourism offerings.