20 November 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

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Bond issuance in Europe has exceeded €2 trillion for the first time, driven by government borrowing and growing financing needs associated with the artificial intelligence boom.

According to Bloomberg, the record reflects the combined impact of governments' continued borrowing requirements and rising demand for capital to support AI-related investments.

US technology giants, including Alphabet and Amazon, have played a major role in driving this record by raising substantial funds to finance data centres and infrastructure required for artificial intelligence development.

As competition in the technology sector continues to intensify, borrowing activity is expected to remain a key issue on the agenda of European bankers for the foreseeable future.

In its 2027 outlook published this week, HSBC Holdings strategists said that rising borrowing in the non-financial sector was largely driven by US companies seeking to raise funds through various bond markets.

The increase in borrowing comes amid rising global interest rates, which have pushed up financing costs. Yields on bonds issued by highly rated companies have also reached their highest levels since 2023.

Nevertheless, investor appetite for corporate debt remains relatively strong, helping companies keep the additional interest premiums they pay on borrowing at relatively limited levels.