20 November 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A new Shah Ismail Khatai Centre for Azerbaijani Language and Literary Heritage has been inaugurated at Shahrisabz State Pedagogical Institute in Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya Region as part of the Azerbaijani Culture: Literature and Art Week.

The opening ceremony brought together representatives of the academic, educational and cultural communities, members of the institute's faculty and staff, and local public figures.

Established as part of a project initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan, the new centre is named after Shah Ismail Khatai, the prominent 16th-century Azerbaijani ruler, statesman and poet.

The initiative aims to promote the Azerbaijani language, literature, history and rich cultural heritage internationally, encourage students and young people to take a greater interest in Azerbaijan's national legacy, and strengthen academic and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The centre's exhibition features information about Shah Ismail Khatai's life, literary works and political activities, alongside portraits of prominent Azerbaijani intellectuals and materials highlighting their contributions to national culture. Visitors can also explore books published under the Cultural Centre's initiatives and a collection of Azerbaijani-themed souvenirs.

The exhibition is expected to broaden visitors' understanding of Azerbaijani literature and culture while providing students with opportunities to study the country's literary and cultural heritage in greater depth and conduct independent research.

As part of the cultural week, Shahrisabz State Pedagogical Institute also hosted an academic roundtable entitled The Legacy of Shah Ismail Khatai and Amir Timur in Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Relations.

Addressing the participants, Shahrisabz Mayor Sherzod Buriev, whose city is widely regarded as the birthplace of Amir Timur, highlighted the contribution of cultural and academic events organised during the week to strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and promoting mutual understanding between the two nations. He wished the participants success in their discussions.

Shahrisabz State Pedagogical Institute Rector Mashal Saidov emphasised the importance of the roundtable in reinforcing academic and cultural cooperation between the two countries and expanding intellectual exchanges among scholars and researchers.

He noted that examining the legacies of Shah Ismail Khatai and Amir Timur together would provide valuable opportunities to explore the shared historical and cultural values of the two nations, preserve their heritage for future generations and advance bilateral academic cooperation.

Akif Marifli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan and PhD in History, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the relevance of the discussion to the study of historical and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Speaking about the roles played by Shah Ismail Khatai and Amir Timur in the development of statehood, Marifli said that both historical figures had also left a lasting legacy through their contributions to science, culture and the arts.

He particularly emphasised the patronage extended to artists, craftsmen and cultural figures at their royal courts, noting that this support played an important role in enriching the cultural and artistic life of their respective eras.

The roundtable featured presentations by several prominent Azerbaijani and Uzbek scholars.

Among the speakers were Professor Tofig Najafli, Head of the Department of Azerbaijani History of the 15th–18th Centuries at the Institute of History and Ethnology named after A.A. Bakikhanov of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences; Associate Professor Ahmad Guliyev, a senior researcher at the same institute; Feruza Ganatova, Associate Professor at Shahrisabz State Pedagogical Institute; and Salimakhon Eshonova, Head of the Department of Classical Oriental Literature at the Abu Rayhan Biruni Institute of Oriental Studies.

Their presentations examined the significance of Shah Ismail Khatai's and Amir Timur's legacies in the history of statehood, literature and culture.

Discussions also focused on Khatai's contribution to classical divan literature, the influence of historical figures on traditions of governance, and the longstanding cultural and diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The inauguration of the new centre and the academic discussions form part of broader efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy, promote the shared historical heritage of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and encourage closer cooperation between their educational and research institutions.