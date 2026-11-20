20 November 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijani para taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov has won the gold medal at the World Para Taekwondo Championships in Muju, South Korea, claiming the world title after defeating reigning Paralympic champion Asaf Yasur of Israel in the final.

The 20-year-old competed in the K44 category of the men's 58kg division and delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament to secure his place in the final.

Zeynalov began his campaign with a victory over India's Mohit Singh in the round of 16. He then defeated Mongolia's Temirbek Kaulyet in the quarter-finals before overcoming Xiao Xiang-Wen of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals to book his place in the gold medal match.

In the final, the Azerbaijani athlete faced Israel's Asaf Yasur, the reigning Paralympic champion. Zeynalov emerged victorious, securing the world championship title and adding another major international achievement to his sporting career.

His triumph marks a significant success for Azerbaijani para taekwondo and highlights the country's presence on the international stage.