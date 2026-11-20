20 November 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's favourable business and investment environment, strategic geographical location, transport and logistics infrastructure, and industrial potential were highlighted at an international conference held in China.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the conference, titled "Industrial and Investment Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor," was organised in Zhengzhou, the capital of China's Henan Province, as part of the 23rd China International Transport and Logistics Expo (CITLE).

More than 150 companies representing the transport and logistics, industrial, manufacturing, energy, infrastructure and investment sectors attended the event, alongside representatives of government agencies and international organisations.

Speaking at the conference, Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in China, Teymur Nadiroglu, outlined prospects for expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China. He also presented the country's favourable business and investment climate, strategic geographical position, transport and logistics infrastructure, and industrial capabilities.

Conference participants were introduced to Azerbaijan's investment incentives and support mechanisms, opportunities available in industrial parks and the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, and the investment potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The presentation also highlighted the startup ecosystem developed at the SABAH.HUB innovation centre and identified promising sectors for potential investment.

Other speakers included Qi Linchun, Secretary General of the China Communications and Transportation Association; Zhasurbek Choriyev, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission; and Saut Shynybayev, Deputy Secretary General of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route International Association (TITR).

Their presentations focused on the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, strengthening regional connectivity, facilitating transit transportation and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.

Representatives of Chinese companies also delivered presentations on the development of multimodal transportation, smart logistics technologies, cross-border transport solutions and investment in energy infrastructure for electric transport.

Other topics included helping Chinese manufacturers access foreign markets, developing international supply chains and increasing freight volumes along the corridor.

The conference was significant in terms of expanding industrial and investment cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, promoting Azerbaijan's investment potential among Chinese business circles and identifying new opportunities for bilateral partnerships.