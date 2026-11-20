20 November 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 10th Republican Knowledge Competition, titled "Heydar Aliyev and the History of Azerbaijan," was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 20, bringing together students from 50 higher education institutions across Azerbaijan.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the competition aims to encourage young people to study Azerbaijan's history and deepen their knowledge of the life and legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

This year's competition featured teams from 50 universities and higher education institutions, with Karabakh University and Türkiye-Azerbaijan University participating for the first time.

During the competition, teams were given 60 seconds to discuss and answer each question.

Participants' responses were assessed by a jury comprising representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Education Development Foundation, and the Institute of History and Ethnology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Following the competition, the Police Academy of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs emerged as the winner.

The Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service secured second place, while Baku State University finished third.

At the award ceremony, Alyona Aliyeva and Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov presented certificates to the winning teams.

Ramazan Aliyev, a fourth-year cadet and member of the winning Police Academy team, said the participants had devoted considerable effort to preparing for the competition.

"Our team had prepared seriously for the competition this year, just like last year. Although the competition was fairly even in the first round, we managed to establish our position in the second round. Among the questions, there were easy, medium, and high difficulty levels. I think our team successfully coped with them. I am proud of my team and being a representative of the Police Academy," he said.

Meanwhile, Emil Guliyev, a third-year history student at Karabakh University, expressed pride in representing his institution at the competition for the first time.

"As Karabakh University, it is very proud for us to participate in this prestigious competition for the first time and to represent our university. Although we had difficulties with some questions, we tried to achieve good results," Guliyev stated.

The competition has been organized since 2014 and seeks to strengthen students' knowledge of Azerbaijan's history and Heydar Aliyev's political legacy while promoting patriotism, academic engagement and healthy competition among young people.