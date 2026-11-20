20 November 2026 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

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The European Commission (EC) has completed preparations for the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, which will include 150 individuals and legal entities.

According to the Estonian newspaper Postimees, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna made the announcement.

"The 22nd sanctions package is ready. It includes another 150 individuals and legal entities," the minister said.

According to Tsahkna, the proposed measures will introduce a complete ban on Russian combatants entering the Schengen Area. In addition, EU member states are expected to make a decision on a new assistance package for Ukraine by the end of 2026.

It should be recalled that the European Commission had previously announced plans to present the 22nd sanctions package at the end of November and secure its approval by the end of the year.

The proposed package is expected to include new restrictions on the export of dual-use equipment, as well as measures targeting banks, cryptocurrency platforms and oil tankers.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters