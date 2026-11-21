21 November 2026 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly instructed the Pentagon to scale back military cooperation with Canada, The Washington Post reports, citing sources within the US administration.

According to the newspaper, Hegseth issued the directive last week. The sources suggested that the Canadian government could interpret Washington's move as a significant diplomatic signal.

However, the specific areas and extent of the proposed restrictions have not yet been disclosed. The measures are reportedly not expected to affect intelligence sharing or cooperation between the two countries' armed forces within NATO and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Sean Parnell, assistant to the US Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs, said Washington intends to prioritise bilateral cooperation that strengthens the security of both countries.

He added that the United States would focus on areas of cooperation that reinforce the defence of both nations' territories and the wider Western Hemisphere, while also supporting Canada's fulfilment of its NATO commitments.

The Canadian authorities have yet to comment on the situation.

According to CBS News, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Canada for failing to meet NATO's defence spending target of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), arguing that Washington subsidises Canada's security and economy.

It should be noted that Canada is also a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, a decades-old partnership that brings together the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

Image: Tomas Kalnins / EPA