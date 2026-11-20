20 November 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington would not discuss security guarantees for Ukraine until a peace agreement is reached with Russia.

"Right now we're not, I don't talk about security guarantees because we gotta get a deal first," he told reporters. Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to settle the conflict, adding that the two sides' "tremendous" "animosity" had prevented an agreement.

He also said the US would become involved in security arrangements once a deal was reached, citing the human cost of the war, which he estimated at an average of 25,933 deaths per month among Russians and Ukrainians.