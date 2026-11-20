Trump: No Ukraine security guarantees before deal
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington would not discuss security guarantees for Ukraine until a peace agreement is reached with Russia.
"Right now we're not, I don't talk about security guarantees because we gotta get a deal first," he told reporters. Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to settle the conflict, adding that the two sides' "tremendous" "animosity" had prevented an agreement.
He also said the US would become involved in security arrangements once a deal was reached, citing the human cost of the war, which he estimated at an average of 25,933 deaths per month among Russians and Ukrainians.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!