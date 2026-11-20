20 November 2026 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that the country is at a "historic crossroads" and once again called for a unity government after his main challenger in last week's elections, Gadi Eisenkot, received a mandate to form the new government.

"We are standing at a historic crossroads. There is no spin here and no exaggeration. They [opposition leaders] have been presented with all the relevant information, and what is needed now is responsibility. Responsibility means unity," Netanyahu said. He criticized Eisenkot for considering the possibility of relying on Arab parties, which the prime minister described as "supporters of terrorism who advocate the destruction of the Jewish state." "Israel's fate is at stake," he added.

Eisenkot has repeatedly rejected joining Netanyahu in a coalition.