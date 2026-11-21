Putin: Ukraine 'fell apart' before Russian strikes
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "everything fell apart" in Ukraine well before the Russian Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes.
"What happened after the collapse of the USSR and Ukraine's independence? It lost its shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing, and rocket production. Depopulation and deindustrialization practically occurred. Everything fell apart. And not now, not in recent weeks, under the retaliatory strikes of Russian missile forces," Putin stated in an interview for a Channel One documentary.
The Russian president claimed that power in Ukraine was seized by nationalists in order to oppose Moscow and try to weaken and subjugate Russia.
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