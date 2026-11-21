21 November 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a cyberattack targeting the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, CNN reported.

The NCIC database is used by law enforcement agencies across the United States to exchange information on arrest warrants and conduct background checks on individuals.

Details of the incident have not yet been disclosed, and the FBI has declined to comment.

CNN notes that this is the second reported cyberattack targeting the FBI's information systems in recent months.

In early September, the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have obtained personal information belonging to thousands of current and former FBI employees. That attack targeted an online portal used to store information submitted by job applicants.

Image: Yuri Gripas / Reuters