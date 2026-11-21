President: We are grateful to Vietnam for the support and fair position it has shown especially during the Patriotic War
“Azerbaijan and Vietnam also actively cooperate within international structures. I would like to highlight constructive cooperation based on mutual trust and support within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and CICA,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at an official luncheon in Hanoi.
"We are grateful to Vietnam for the support and fair position it has always shown, especially during the 2020 Patriotic War," the head of state said, adding that cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries also have a rich history.
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