21 November 2026 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

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The Danish authorities have decided to expel Russia's military attaché from the country.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced the decision in an interview with TV2. He said that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Russian Embassy in Denmark's official website, the position of military attaché is held by Vladimir Grekov.

Rasmussen also called on European countries to suspend the issuance of visas to Russian citizens.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would take appropriate retaliatory measures. She dismissed as false the information cited as the basis for Denmark's decision.

Earlier, on September 30, Russian Foreign Ministry officials summoned Danish Ambassador to Russia Rolf Holmboe.

Image: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters