21 November 2026 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A decision on the deployment of a US military base in Poland is expected to be announced in early December.

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said this in an interview with Polsat television.

According to him, US President Donald Trump could make a decision in the first days of December on America's military presence in Europe, including US military bases in Poland.

Tomczyk noted that Poland had completed the necessary work on financing the project and resolving technical issues. The final decision now rests with the US president.

Poland already hosts thousands of American military personnel, although a significant proportion are stationed in the country on rotational deployments.

Warsaw has long sought a permanent US military installation, viewing a sustained American presence as an important component of its national security strategy and NATO's eastern flank defence.