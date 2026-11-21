21 November 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan is seeking to expand cooperation with leading US universities in agricultural education, scientific research and the introduction of modern farming technologies during a working visit to the United States by a delegation led by Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Jason Lusk, vice president of the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Oklahoma State University (OSU), and Randy Kluver, dean of OSU Global.

According to the Public Relations and Information Support Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, Mammadov highlighted the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (ADAU) and Oklahoma State University. He stressed the need to expand joint activities in agricultural education and research, promote the adoption of modern technologies, and increase student and specialist exchanges.

The minister also noted that the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the universities had been renewed in 2026 and a Memorandum of Action on the implementation of a dual master's degree programme had been signed. Five students are currently undergoing the selection process and are expected to begin their studies at Oklahoma State University in September 2027.

Mammadov also discussed opportunities for joint research projects in areas including land and water resource management, livestock genetics and other agricultural fields.

Following the meeting, the delegation toured the university's research facilities and learned about ongoing studies in crop production, land and water resource management, livestock farming and forage crops.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held talks with representatives of Langston University. The discussions focused on agricultural education, research cooperation, the exchange of expertise and opportunities to implement joint initiatives.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center (FAPC), where it learned about US experience in agricultural product processing, quality and safety assurance, the application of innovative technologies and increasing the added value of agricultural products.

The programme also included a visit to a livestock farm, where the delegation was briefed on breeding, genetic selection and ways to improve animal productivity.

During the US visit, the delegation also met with the leadership of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Maryland.

Mammadov said that modernising the agricultural sector, advancing digitalisation, making efficient use of land and water resources, and training qualified professionals were among Azerbaijan's key priorities. He highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation with the University of Maryland in scientific research, dual-degree programmes, academic exchanges and the application of advanced agricultural technologies.

The delegation was also introduced to research conducted at the university's Digital and Precision Agriculture Laboratory, including work involving artificial intelligence, smart irrigation systems and modern agricultural technologies.