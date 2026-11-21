21 November 2026 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has made one of its most significant advances in digital government development, climbing 36 places in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) to rank 38th among 194 countries. The latest results, published on November 19, 2026, place the country among those with a very high level of digital government development and highlight the growing role of technology in the delivery of public services.

The progress is particularly notable in online government services, where Azerbaijan has moved into the global top 11, ahead of several established economies, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The result suggests that the country's digital transformation is beginning to produce measurable improvements in an area that directly affects how citizens and businesses interact with public institutions. According to the 2026 UN assessment, Azerbaijan's overall EGDI score reached 0.8847, compared with 0.7607 in 2024, representing a 16.3 per cent increase. The country has advanced from 74th to 38th place in just two years, entering the V3 subgroup of the Very High EGDI category, alongside countries such as Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel.

The online services component has delivered the most striking improvement. Azerbaijan climbed 56 positions, from 67th in 2024 to 11th in 2026. It now ranks ahead of the United Kingdom, Iceland, the United States, Canada, Norway and Australia in this particular category. Azerbaijan also shares 10th place with Estonia in the service delivery sub-index, while taking first place worldwide in the institutional framework component.

The results are attributed to large-scale digitalisation reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. In particular, these include the formation of a new digital architecture for the country and the adoption of the Digital Development Concept and the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028. An important role in implementing these initiatives is also played by the Digital Development Council under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, which ensures coordination among government bodies.

Key projects include the mygov platform, which brings public services together on a one-stop-shop basis, the digital.bridge system for inter-agency data exchange, and the introduction of digital document flow under the "Paperless Government" concept. These measures are aimed at improving access to public services, cutting bureaucratic procedures and further developing the country's digital infrastructure. It evaluates how effectively digital technologies are integrated into public administration, how accessible services are to citizens, how government institutions coordinate their activities and how well digital platforms respond to public needs.

Any country nowadays can introduce numerous electronic services without necessarily creating a genuinely integrated digital government system. The challenge is to move beyond transferring paperwork to online platforms and make public services faster, more accessible and less dependent on separate administrative procedures.

Telecommunications infrastructure is one of the key prerequisites for ensuring access to electronic services. Internet coverage, the quality of communications infrastructure and technological capabilities directly affect the uninterrupted delivery of public services in the digital environment. To make the digital transformation inclusive, it is particularly important to expand opportunities for residents of regional areas to access and use e-government services. In this regard, the needs of different social groups must be taken into account, including differences in age, place of residence and levels of digital literacy. Otherwise, an increase in the number of electronic services may not necessarily translate into a corresponding rise in their actual use. Therefore, the development of digital government should not only create the necessary technological capabilities but also ensure that these services are accessible to all segments of the population.

Speaking to AzerNEWS, Farid Musayev, an expert at the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association and head of the IT Department at Khazar University, said that Azerbaijan's 36-place rise in the UN E-Government Development Index was the result of a series of interconnected policy measures rather than a single project.

According to Musayev, the key factors include the integration of public services into the unified mygov platform, real-time data exchange between government institutions through digital.bridge, the digitisation of document workflows under the Paperless Government initiative, and the institutional framework established by the Digital Development Concept and the 2026-2028 Action Plan. He noted that Azerbaijan's score increased by 16.3%, representing the third-largest improvement worldwide, which points to the impact of systematic reforms rather than short-term initiatives. At the same time, he stressed that the index measures the range and quality of government services available online, not how widely they are actually used by the population.

Commenting on Azerbaijan's 11th-place position in the Online Services Index (OSI), ahead of the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, Musayev said the country's performance was primarily attributable to service design and administrative coordination rather than technological superiority. Azerbaijan ranks first in the institutional framework category and 10th in service delivery. This reflects an approach based on redesigning public services from beginning to end instead of simply transferring paper-based procedures into digital form. The main elements include organising services around major life events, introducing proactive service delivery and recognising 27 types of documents as legally equivalent. The country's relatively small scale and centralised coordination have also made standardisation easier, while federal-state divisions in the United States and Canada and fragmented legacy systems in the United Kingdom can complicate the integration of public services. However, Musayev noted that Azerbaijan's 54th-place position in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII) and 60th place in the Human Capital Index (HCI) reveal the limits of its current advantages.

The expert also highlighted the practical contribution of the country's main digital government initiatives to improving access to public services and reducing administrative procedures. The mygov platform, which reduces the need for citizens to visit government offices, offers 430 services and has four million users. Its reported satisfaction rate stands at 97.7%, with more than two million requests processed monthly. Meanwhile, digital.bridge enables government agencies to verify information in real time instead of requiring citizens to submit documents themselves. The system connects 80 institutions and 180 information systems, has processed more than two billion transactions and is recording annual growth of 89%. The Paperless Government initiative covers more than 1,800 institutions and saves approximately one million sheets of paper annually. Together, these measures help reduce processing times and administrative burdens while lowering the risk of errors and fraud. Nevertheless, Musayev stressed that a penetration rate of around 40% means that the next priority should be ensuring broader access to digital services and improving digital literacy, rather than simply increasing the number of services available online.

Looking ahead, Musayev identified artificial intelligence as a major factor that could shape the next stage of public administration. Referring to the UN's 2026 report, he noted that the international agenda was moving from digital government towards what is described as agentic government, while warning that AI adoption could also deepen existing inequalities. In his view, Azerbaijan already has some of the essential foundations for this transition: digital.bridge and the relevant state data infrastructure provide the necessary basis for high-quality information flows between government institutions, while mygov offers an established channel for delivering services to citizens. The first benefits of AI integration are likely to emerge in back-office operations, including document processing, application triage, fraud detection and decision-support systems.

However, the expert emphasised that the effective and responsible use of AI requires reliable data, a clear legal basis for information processing, human oversight, personal data protection, strong cybersecurity safeguards and transparent audit mechanisms. He recommended a phased approach, beginning with back-office AI solutions operating under human supervision, followed by the expansion of proactive public services and, at a later stage, the introduction of agentic services on a limited scale.

Azerbaijan's 38th-place position in the UN ranking as a tangible achievement, but further progress towards the top 20 would depend primarily on addressing gaps in telecommunications infrastructure and human capital. The next major breakthrough will not come from offering more services, but from ensuring access for everyone, developing digital skills and encouraging the actual use of these services.