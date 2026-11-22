US reconnaissance plane spotted over Kaliningrad
A United States-registered reconnaissance aircraft was seen flying over Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region on Sunday, a source told TASS news agency.
Bombardier Artemis II aircraft is said to have taken off from a NATO-based European airport in Romania. According to the source, the aircraft was spotted at an altitude of about 9,700 kilometers and used traffic corridors allocated for civil aviation.
Namely, the aircraft had been seen near the Kaliningrad region more than 70 times since the start of the year, the insider revealed.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!