22 November 2026 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A United States-registered reconnaissance aircraft was seen flying over Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region on Sunday, a source told TASS news agency.

Bombardier Artemis II aircraft is said to have taken off from a NATO-based European airport in Romania. According to the source, the aircraft was spotted at an altitude of about 9,700 kilometers and used traffic corridors allocated for civil aviation.

Namely, the aircraft had been seen near the Kaliningrad region more than 70 times since the start of the year, the insider revealed.