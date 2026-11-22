22 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not on the agenda until Iran's demands are met, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

He made the remarks in an interview with Iranian state television.

"Our position is clear: until Iran's demands are met, the Strait of Hormuz and its reopening are irrelevant," he said.

According to Araghchi, Tehran has consistently stated that it is ready for negotiations, just as it is prepared to defend itself.

The minister also added that the visit of a Qatari delegation to Tehran was not unusual. Mediators between Iran and the United States regularly visit the country to convey ideas and proposals, he noted.

A Qatari delegation held talks in Tehran late on Saturday.