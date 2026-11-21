21 November 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Nvidia has lost around $1 trillion in market value following Jensen Huang's departure as the company's chief executive, Business Insider reports.

According to the information, Nvidia shares closed at $173.73 on November 11, a day before Huang's resignation was announced, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately $4.2 trillion. By the close of trading on Friday, November 20, the stock had fallen to around $128, reducing Nvidia's market value to $3.14 trillion. This represents a decline of $1.04 trillion, or nearly 25%.

Bloomberg reports that Nvidia shares have fallen more than 29% since late October, when news emerged of Huang's alleged relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. Over several weeks, the company's market capitalisation declined by $1.4 trillion. On November 20, shares in the chipmaker fell 3.7% amid a broader sell-off in technology stocks.

On November 12, Nvidia announced Huang's departure from the positions of CEO and president, as well as his resignation from the company's board of directors. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has held the position since 2013, took over as interim head of the company.

Huang later expressed his willingness to return to the position, but the company's board reportedly refused to reinstate him.

Analysts, however, stress that not all of Nvidia's losses can be attributed solely to Huang's departure. Investor concerns over the outlook for the artificial intelligence market and the growing costs of developing AI infrastructure have also put pressure on the company's shares.

Huang co-founded Nvidia and led the company for more than 30 years. Under his leadership, the graphics processing unit manufacturer evolved into one of the world's largest suppliers of hardware for artificial intelligence.

Image: Manami Yamada / Reuters