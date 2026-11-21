21 November 2026 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Nigeria's armed forces have intensified operations against terrorist networks in the country's northeast, killing 21 ISIS militants, including senior commanders. Eight militants and 18 members of their families have also surrendered, The Punch newspaper reported.

In a statement released on Saturday covering operations conducted between November 13 and 19, Major General Michael Onoja said that 21 militants had been killed and 10 seriously injured in precision airstrikes carried out on Monday and Tuesday near Monguno and Arinna, around the southern Lake Chad area in Borno State.

Seven militants were killed in the first strike, while a key explosives expert was also eliminated. During the second operation in Arinna, an ISIS Shura Council member and 12 other armed militants were killed.

According to Onoja, between November 13 and 18, eight militants and 18 members of their families surrendered in the Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, Kukawa and Monguno areas of Borno State.

The military also rescued four internally displaced persons who had escaped captivity in Zaha village in Gwoza district. Suspects allegedly involved in providing support and supplies to terrorist groups were detained in Borno, Yobe and Kano states.

Image: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo/dpa