21 November 2026 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

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Switzerland will hold a referendum on November 29 on easing restrictions on the export of weapons and military equipment.

According to Bloomberg, the vote has intensified debate over the country's traditional neutrality and its relations with European allies amid the war in Ukraine.

Recent opinion polls show that 49% of Swiss voters support the proposed changes. The gap between supporters and opponents of the initiative is no more than three percentage points.

Amendments to the War Materiel Act were approved by parliament late last year. However, opponents of the changes succeeded in securing a referendum.

They fear that easing the rules would weaken Switzerland's ability to monitor the final recipients of its weapons and increase the risk of military equipment falling into the hands of countries that could transfer it to terrorist groups.

Image: Denis Balibouse / Reuters