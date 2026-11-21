Passenger boat carrying 300 people sinks in Nigeria
At least 50 people have died after a passenger boat capsized in Bayelsa State in southern Nigeria.
The vessel overturned and sank near one of the waterways in the Niger Delta.
According to the information, the boat was carrying passengers to a funeral for victims of a similar accident that occurred in the area several days earlier.
Preliminary information indicates that around 300 people were on board. Twenty-four passengers have been rescued, while more than 50 bodies have been recovered from the water and taken to morgues. The fate of the remaining passengers remains unknown.
Experts believe that the tragedy may have been caused by the vessel being overloaded.
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