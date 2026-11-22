22 November 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union delegation formally rejected the draft COP31 climate deal on Sunday, expressing "profound disappointment" with the proposal.

Ireland's Climate and Energy Minister Darragh O'Brien, who represented the EU delegation at the summit in Turkey, said that the draft "lacks the climate ambition that is needed to tackle this climate crisis. We're very disappointed by that." He stressed that the proposals "do not begin to address the climate emergency we face." "We will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuels," O'Brien added.

The revised proposal calls for expanding renewable energy, modernizing power grids and raising electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035. It also calls for cutting methane emissions but does not explicitly call on countries to wind down fossil fuel use. Meanwhile, COP31 President Murat Kurum defended the text as a compromise, saying "no one got everything they wanted."