Rosatom: Bushehr plant 'passed a tough test' of strikes
Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) Director General Alexey Likhachev stated that Russian-Iranian nuclear cooperation and the Bushehr nuclear power plant project withstood military attacks from the United States and Israel.
"The Bushehr nuclear power plant project has passed a tough test of endurance during military attacks and has shown that the friendship between Russia and Iran can withstand any external pressure," Likhachev said in an interview with the Russian news agency Vesti.
He added that "we have never doubted that this project would remain a priority."
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