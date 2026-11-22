22 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The founder of Chinese artificial intelligence company MiniMax, Yan Junjie, has lost more than 90% of his fortune in just eight months, Forbes reports.

According to the information, Yan's wealth peaked at $12.6 billion following MiniMax's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making him the youngest entrepreneur to achieve a 10-figure fortune. However, much of his wealth has since evaporated as the Chinese AI startup faces intensifying competition and struggles to establish a clear path to profitability.

Forbes estimates that the 37-year-old entrepreneur's fortune has fallen to $959.5 million. Most of his wealth was tied to his stake in MiniMax.

Since March, the company's shares have plunged by more than 90%, falling below their initial public offering price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As a result, MiniMax has lost $55 billion in market value.

One of the main factors behind the company's declining position is growing competition from China's major technology corporations. Tencent and Alibaba, in particular, continue to increase their investments in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the DeepSeek model, which recently completed its second round of funding, is also strengthening its position in the market.

According to data from the OpenRouter platform, none of MiniMax's models ranked among the world's most-used AI models during the week beginning November 16. Tencent's Hy4 Flash took first place by usage, followed by two DeepSeek models.

Image: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg