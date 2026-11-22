22 November 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Türkiye and Australia, co-chairing the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, have presented a revised draft of the summit's final agreement in an effort to overcome disagreements among participating countries.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the updated document addresses key concerns raised during negotiations, particularly the future use of fossil fuels and financial assistance to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

COP31 President Murat Kurum expressed optimism that the revised proposal could secure the support of participating nations.

"The proposed text can be accepted by all participants. The updated draft takes into account the main concerns of the parties, including the issues of fossil fuels and financing of climate change adaptation measures in developing countries," Kurum said.

The two-week climate conference was originally scheduled to conclude on Friday, November 20. However, negotiations were extended into the weekend after participating countries failed to reach an agreement on several provisions of the final document.

Discussions have focused on the extent to which countries should commit to reducing their dependence on fossil fuels, alongside the financial responsibilities of developed nations in supporting climate adaptation efforts in vulnerable economies.

The revised draft is intended to bridge these differences and establish a common framework for future international climate action.

Negotiators are expected to seek formal adoption of the agreement on Sunday, November 22, although its approval will depend on reaching consensus among participating countries.

The outcome of COP31 is considered significant for the future of international climate cooperation, particularly regarding commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mobilize financing for developing nations.

The final wording of the agreement will determine the scope of the commitments adopted by participating governments and the measures envisaged to implement them.