23 November 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has published a draft of the country’s new Constitution on a specially created website, inviting citizens to review the proposed document and submit their suggestions.

Pashinyan announced the publication in a post on his Facebook page, sharing a link to the dedicated platform.

According to the prime minister, the website was established to make the draft Constitution more accessible to the public, allowing citizens to read its provisions conveniently and submit their recommendations.

“Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia! I am pleased to present the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Armenia on a website specially created for this purpose. The platform has been designed to enable every citizen to read the draft as conveniently as possible and submit their suggestions. I will address you in a live broadcast at 10:00. This is your Constitution,” Pashinyan wrote.

One of the most notable aspects of the proposed document is the absence of any reference to Armenia’s Declaration of Independence in its preamble.